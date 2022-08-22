Tom Brady Returns to Practice After 11-Day Absence, Reason for Excused Leave Revealed

The G.O.A.T. is back. After 11 days away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has returned to practice. During his absence, the team played two preseason games and lost both of them.

Tom Brady is back in the building and is expected to practice today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 22, 2022

Pro Football Network got in touch with sources to confirm why Brady took his excused leave. It was a bit more boring than some theories out there.

“League sources indicated that Brady’s time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort. Primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen,” Aaron Wilson wrote on the site. “His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football. There was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons.”

Brady made plans when he was retired, it is only logical he wasn't going to break commitments made to his family when he decided to change his mind and unretire



Retiring again never crossed his mind, according to a source in the story. He will fulfill his commitments to the Bucs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2022

On August 11, head coach Todd Bowles addressed the media to announce that Brady would be away from the team to handle “personal things.” Bowles said he expected Brady to return sometime soon after Tampa Bay’s second preseason game on Saturday, August 20.

Despite the worriers out there, that timeline turned out to be spot-on.

Tampa Bay Offense Struggles During Tom Brady’s Time Away

Bowles stated that it was not a surprise – Tom Brady’s absence had been essentially planned in advance.

“This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time,” Bowles explained at the time. “He wanted to go through two weeks of training camp knowing he wasn’t going to play in the first two games. … And we trust him.”

Head Coach Todd Bowles says Brady’s will be back sometime after the Tennessee trip. Says absence is a personal issue and is an excused absence. They’ve known about it since before camp started. pic.twitter.com/vkEBAeWU0s — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 11, 2022

After a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the first NFL exhibition game, the Tampa Bay offense put up only 174 yards and fell to Tennessee by a score of 13-3 this past weekend. Against Miami, the Buccaneers out-gained the Dolphins 389-to-242, but had two turnovers that ended up being the difference.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has returned in time for the Buccaneers’ third tune-up on Saturday, August 27 against the Indianapolis Colts. The team’s regular-season opener is a Sunday Night Football matchup on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.