Tom Brady Reveals If He ‘Regrets’ Coming Out of Retirement

While Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, the quarterback is talking retirement again. No, Brady isn’t pulling out of the season midway and running off for a life in Munich. Still, the GOAT had to answer a question about whether or not he regretted returning to the NFL.

For a guy like Tom Brady, it seems that decisions are made and they are final, except when it isn’t. There was so much talk about Brady backing out of retirement that some people guessed it before he even called it quits. So, it’s understandable to wonder – what does he think about retiring now?

“Zero. No. Definitely not. I think I returned for – because I felt like I wanted to compete,” he explained, via Rick Stroud. He was serious and direct. “I spoke to the team about it, they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things, so I’ve uh, I think when I commit to it, I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Brady is looking forward to this game and getting ready for the second half of the season after the bye week.

“I think the frustrating part is we just haven’t played to the way we’re capable of playing. And that’s for a number of different reasons. This is a very important game for us, we have a bye week after this. Gives you a chance to kinda evaluate where you’re at. And I’d much rather evaluate being 5-5 than 4-6. So, we just gotta win this game.”

Tom Brady Gets German Gift

While at the press conference on Friday, Tom Brady didn’t just answer questions from the media. There were other things to attend to. Randomly in the middle of the questions and answers, Brady was presented with a pair of lederhosen. The German garb was decked out with a design specially for this game and for the GOAT himself.

You know, he didn’t put them on, but you have to think that his underwear brand is going to be brainstorming come next October. Would you wear Brady-branded Lederhosen?

This Sunday is a big day for Tom Brady and the Bucs. Will they end up 4-6 or 5-5 with a bright future ahead of them? Hard to tell. First, they have to get past the Seattle Seahawks.