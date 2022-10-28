Tom Brady Riding First 3-Game Losing Streak in 20 Years

For the first time in 20 years, Tom Brady is riding a three-game losing streak in the NFL.

The latest defeat came on “Thursday Night Football” — a 27-22 Baltimore Ravens (5-3) victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) with Brady’s dad reportedly watching from the stands. Tampa Bay’s offense struggled to move the ball and sustain drives — as it has all season. The Ravens controlled the possession battle in lopsided fashion, holding the ball for 38:23 to the Buccaneers’ 21:37.

But more importantly, Tampa Bay failed to put points up on the board within crucial moments of the game. Thanks to a garbage time touchdown from a returning Julio Jones, Tampa Bay exceeded 20 points in a single game for the first time since Week 5 and just the fourth time this season. Brady and the Buccaneers are now averaging 18.3 points per game, good for 24th in the league. The Buccaneers are currently on track to have the worst rushing attack in over 50 years.

It’s hardly what Brady, 45, imagined when he returned for a 23rd season. It, however, is reality: the Buccaneers are not a good football team. That’s the case right now at least — as they have nine more games to turn the ship around.

“I don’t think you can erase what happened the last eight weeks,” said a dejected Brady after the game, who sat and stared at the ground for several minutes before entering the media room. “We’ve gotta dig deep, see what we’re all about, come to work, try to improve and give ourselves a better chance to win.”

Tom Brady Given Ultimatum From Wife Gisele Bündchen

Much has been made of Brady’s uncharacteristic play this season, especially given the outside noise surrounding him. Brady is reportedly separated from his wife, Gisele Bündchen, who hired a top divorce attorney in Florida last week. The two are heading for a divorce — which would bring an end to the couple’s 13-year marriage. They are at odds over Brady’s decision to pull a 180 on his brief 40-day retirement this past offseason.

Hours leading up to the Ravens game, U.S. Weekly reported that Bündchen had given Brady an ultimatum.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told the outlet. “Bündchen, for her part, worries about her husband’s health. She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”