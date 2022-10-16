Tom Brady Rips Into Offensive Line After Embarrassing First Half Performance: VIDEO

When Tom Brady decided to unretire and return for a 23rd NFL season, he probably didn’t expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line to be an issue.

And for the most part, it hasn’t been. Brady has been pressured less than any quarterback this season. But during the first half of Tampa Bay’s Week 6 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it became a problem. Brady was pressured often, sacked once, and even fumbled once forcing receiver Chris Godwin to recover. After another drive stalled late in the second quarter, Brady’s frustration reached a boiling point.

The 45-year-old immediately made his way to the sideline and ripped into his offensive line. The exchange was picked up by Fox‘s cameras.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

“You’re so much better than the way you’re f—— playing,” Brady yelled at his offensive line.

Tom Brady Struggles in First Half vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay, who entered the contest as a 9.5-point favorite, went into the half down 10-9. Brady and the offense have yet to take advantage of the Steelers missing four starters in their secondary, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Brady wrapped up two quarters of play 10-of-21 for 110 yards and a 63.6 passer rating.

To this point, he has been outplayed by Kenny Pickett, who is making his second-career start. Pickett completed 10-of-15 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown. He added 16 yards on the ground. Pittsburgh appears to be making some improvement offensively, something Pickett talked about heading into the game.

“I’m a young guy still, but at the end of the day, it’s my job to lead the offense, and I fully embrace it,” Pickett said Wednesday, via ESPN. “It’s just unacceptable how we played last game. The standard has to be raised. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard. It really starts in practice. We need better practice habits that’ll translate over.”