Tom Brady Rocks High School Yearbook Photo on Warmups Before Bucs-Packers Game

Why did Tom Brady decide to wear his own high school yearbook photo to warm-ups? We may never know, but the comparison between teenage Brady and the NFL legend we know today is enough to make you chuckle.

On the back of a plain tee, Tom Brady posted his own 18-year-old face on the back as well as a typical cheesier-than-all-of-Wisconsin quote underneath. But when the cheeseheads are coming to your stadium, might as well make them feel welcome.

With hair piled high on his head and the shadow of a smirk on his face, the Junipero Serra graduate from San Mateo, California didn’t know just how much “greatness” his future had in store.

On Twitter, Yahoo Sports brought the odd outfit choice to NFL fans’ attention.

“Tom Brady’s rockin’ one of his high school yearbook photos in warmups today,” the outlet shared.

Tom Brady's rockin' one of his high school yearbook photos in warmups today 💀



In Brady’s senior year at Junipero Serra, he passed for 2,121 yards and 20 touchdowns. Needless to say, his photo probably popped up a ton in his senior yearbook.

Tom Brady Actually Struggled to Catch Recruiters Attention During Senior Year of High School

Many greats across the world of sports have had a slow start at the beginning of their careers, and Tom Brady, surprisingly, is among them. In fact, according to Bleacher Report, the teen and his father, Tom Brady Senior had trouble getting recruiters to learn the family name. The father-son duo ended up sending a total of 54 tapes to various schools across the country. But initially, the only one that really showed interest was UC Berkeley. Of course, as we know, Brady would eventually catch the eye of Michigan, where he really began to stretch his legs and launch his placement in the NFL draft.

Before then, though, it didn’t help that the JV Junipero Serra team had an 0-8 streak when Brady became the freshman backup QB. But once he was in the driver seat, starting the first game of his sophomore year, he led a game-winning drive, just like that. That year, young Tom Brady took his team to the championship, and even though they didn’t take home the trophy, they proved that with the right man behind the snap, they were a force to be reckoned with.

Brady Made the Move From Bases to Yards

As die-hard Brady fans know, he wasn’t just a gifted quarterback. While he drove the team down the field in the fall, come springtime, he was behind home base as a lefty-hitting catcher. Montreal Expos general manager Kevin Malone even said Tom Brady could have been an MLB legend.

“I think he could have been one of the greatest catchers ever,” said Malone. “I know that’s quite a statement, but the projections were based on the fact we had a left-hand-hitting catcher, with arm strength and who was athletic.”

There was just one problem, though: “his first love was football.”