Tom Brady Says Goal Is to Be ‘Best Dad’ to Kids After Divorce

This has been as tumultuous a year as Tom Brady has faced. Whether it’s been on-the-field struggles or off-the-field drama, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been put through some hard times. But his focus through it all remains on one thing — being a great father.

Following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast that he’s focusing a lot of attention on his children.

“I just wanna be the best dad I could be,” he said, per Page Six. “I just want to be that for my kids.”

After the divorce, both Brady and Bundchen released statements, saying the focus would remain on the children. The two talked about co-parenting, even though the marriage came to an end.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be at the center of our world in every way,” Brady said in a statement. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart,” Bundchen said. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Brady and Bundchen divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Brady, Bundchen Agree Children Have Full Access to Both Parents

Although the divorce undoubtedly comes with a lot of hardships, Brady and Bundchen are trying to make the transition easier for their children. After the divorce, PEOPLE reported that the children have “full access” to both parents “at all times.”

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” the source told PEOPLE. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want. They’re not vindictive like that.”

To make that even easier, Bundchen recently purchased an $11.5 million home near Brady’s residence in Miami.