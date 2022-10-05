Tom Brady Says He Doesn’t Care How Well His Son Plays Football, Loves Watching Him Have Fun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is like every parent out there: he just wants to see his kids have fun.

Making his weekly Monday appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady revealed that his 15-year-old son Jack plays quarterback on his high school football team. Whether Jack finds much success or not — well, that doesn’t really matter to Brady. It’s all about seeing him having fun on the gridiron and growing camaraderie with his teammates.

“So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me,” Brady said. “And I don’t give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age.

“I remember being in high school myself, I loved being out there with my teammates, having pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us. So it’s really a treat, as all parents know, watching their kids play.”

He added that he never imagined his son would play football, let alone the same position he has mastered for the past two-plus decades. Brady is certainly well-versed at the quarterback position and can teach young Jack a thing or two.

“I love watching him play quarterback because I think there’s very few things in life that I could probably help him with,” Brady said. “You know, I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. Just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

“Let’s Go!” host Jim Gray asked Brady about his throwing shoulder after he was seen favoring it in the “Sunday Night Football” loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady was lit up by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who came in unmarked on a blitz to sack the 45-year-old. Brady fumbled and Kansas City recovered. He went immediately to the sideline and appeared to be in some pain.

L'Jarius Sneed forces the fumble off the edge



📺: #KCvsTB on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/o84hsBqv8I pic.twitter.com/b6O1h9Nq3E — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2022

“My shoulder’s doing OK,” Brady said. “You know, just some bumps and bruises, and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today. Got a little bit last night. So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex [Guerrero], who’s always taking good care of me and he’s put together and helped me through a lot of bumps and bruises over the years.

“So this week will be very similar to a lot of the other ones, just getting on the mend, getting back to practice and trying to improve and be ready to go for next week.”