tom-brady-says-he-nearly-retired-when-he-was-27

What if we lived in a world where Tom Brady never became Tom Brady? The NFL GOAT says he almost called it quits at 27. Now, almost twenty years after his 27th birthday, the Tampa Bay passer reveals the reason why. It was due to pain.

That’s right, elbow pain almost put the greatest quarterback to ever live out for good. As part of a new video for his TB12 Sports business, Tom Brady gave his testimonial as well as similar messages from multiple people. The video is a little dramatic but tells us something we didn’t know before.

“When I was 27 I almost retired from the game of football, because of elbow pain. … Now, I’m 45 years old, and I’m still here,” Brady says in the video.

Tom Brady has defied the odds and has put together the longest, most successful career in NFL history. If he had called it quits in 2004 as he says here, then he would have ended his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion. Still, there would be so much more missing from his career and I’m not just talking about the five other championships that he has won.

Tom Brady, Bucs Get a Win

After suffering for a few weeks with some bad football, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to get back in the win column. They were able to take down the Rams on Sunday and that had Brady feeling like his old self again. He was so happy with the performance that he posted a celebratory video on Twitter.

This was the first time since the divorce that Brady got a win. The 16-13 final score wasn’t the offensive output that the team would like to have. However, getting the win is all that matters. This win could turn into a string of wins. If the GOAT gets on a run, the rest of the league needs to look out.

With the win, Tom Brady and his team are at the top of their division with a 4-5 record, just ahead of the Atlanta Falcons.