Tom Brady Searches for the Right ‘Emotional Level’ on the Field Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce

There’s no question 2022 has been difficult on Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has endured a public divorce from Gisele Bundchen, been trolled constantly by former teammate Antonio Brown and has struggled on the field.

Things might start looking up for the NFL superstar, though. At least on the field. The Bucs rattled off back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks the last two weeks. Now, Tampa Bay sits at 5-5 on the year and owns the top spot in the NFC South.

During his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!, Brady talked about some of the struggles on the field. He admits, though, that things have gotten a bit easier the past two weeks.

“I think the most important thing when you look forward is how do you play your best football?” Brady said. “And if you play your best football you’ve gotta believe that you’re capable of winning every single week. It’s just the challenge is, how do you do that?

“I always come back to preparation, to your process. Are you doing the right things to be able to prepare ourselves to play and ultimately get to game day and then be at an emotional level where you can play very well and you can play very free and you can play with a lot of excitement like we did [Sunday].”

Brady completed 22-of-29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 21-16 win over Seattle in Munich, Germany. The Bucs get a much-needed week off before returning to the field against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 27.

Have Brady and the Bucs found that emotional level to start churning out more wins?

Drama Continues for Tom Brady

Even when he’s trying to focus on the field, drama swarms Tom Brady. Recently, his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, was spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Social media exploded after images of the two together surfaced. However, a source close to Bundchen there’s absolutely no romance between the two.

“He’s been her kids’ jiu-jitsu teacher for years,” the source told Daily Mail. “There’s no truth to the rumors that they’re dating.”

However, members of Brady’s camp aren’t buying that response.

“Why this Miami guy is in Costa Rica with her,” a source close to Brady said, per the New York Post. “It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage.”

After photos of Bundchen and Valente surfaced, Brady removed a picture of his ex-wife from his Twitter profile.