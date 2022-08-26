Tom Brady Set to Play in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Final Preseason Game on Saturday in Indianapolis

By the time the third preseason game comes around, NFL veterans do not even play. They are already warmed up enough for the season and do not want to risk injury. But for Tom Brady – having missed almost two weeks in August due to … “personal things” – he needs some practice runs before the regular season.

Brady will play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ final exhibition contest this coming Saturday, August 27 against the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Todd Bowles explained on Thursday that all healthy players will play, in large part because he wants the quarterback and the offensive line to work on in-game chemistry.

When asked if Tom Brady will play Saturday against the Colts, coach Todd Bowles said: “Everyone who is healthy will play.”



Brady is healthy and practiced in full today, as well as Monday and Tuesday. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 25, 2022

On August 11, Bowles addressed the media to announce that Brady would be away from the team to handle “personal things.” The head coach said he expected Brady to return sometime soon after Tampa Bay’s second preseason game on Saturday, August 20.

Despite the worriers out there, that timeline turned out to be spot-on.

Tampa Bay Offense Struggles During Tom Brady’s Time Away

Pro Football Network got in touch with sources to confirm why Tom Brady took his excused leave. It was a bit more boring than some theories out there.

“League sources indicated that Brady’s time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort. Primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen,” Aaron Wilson wrote on the site. “His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football. There was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons.”

Brady made plans when he was retired, it is only logical he wasn't going to break commitments made to his family when he decided to change his mind and unretire



Retiring again never crossed his mind, according to a source in the story. He will fulfill his commitments to the Bucs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2022

After a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the first exhibition game, the Tampa Bay offense put up only 174 yards and fell to Tennessee by a score of 13-3 this past weekend. Against Miami, the Buccaneers out-gained the Dolphins 389-to-242, but had two turnovers that ended up being the difference.

The team’s regular-season opener is a Sunday Night Football matchup on September 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.