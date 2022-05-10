Tom Brady Set to Receive Monster Contract from FOX Sports as Lead Analyst

Tom Brady is still playing in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he already has his post-quarterback plans put together. That’s just how he rolls.

As announced Tuesday that Brady will join FOX Sports’ NFL broadcast crew as its lead analyst following his retirement from the game, the longtime offensive pilot is set to be paid a lot of money – like, more than many NFL players make.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady is expected to begin a monster 10-year, $375 million deal to work for FOX Sports after he hangs up his cleats. It’s certainly the wealthiest contract in sportscasting history, even surpassing big-name broadcasters such as CBS’ Tony Romo and ESPN’s Troy Aikman – who are each making nearly $18 million per season.

FOX Sports had both Aikman and Joe Buck as its primary NFL broadcasters before they left for ESPN and paid them a combined $33.5 million each season. Now, the network is set to compensate Brady with $37.5 million annually as he works alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady, who will turn 45 on August 3, is entering his 23rd NFL season in 2022.

FOX Sports Is Excited to Have Brady on Board

Judging by the statement from FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, FOX Sports is fired up to get Tom Brady on board with the network – just as it should be.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst,” the official statement said. “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

As for Brady himself, he’s also looking forward to his life as a broadcaster.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

And, how could he not be when he’s about to be paid $375 million over 10 years?