Tom Brady Shames Fantasy Owners Who Benched Mike Evans During Championship Week

Even though they say they don’t think about it, NFL players know about fantasy football. Tom Brady had a message for championship owners. In case you missed it, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned their way into the playoffs by winning the NFC South. Mike Evans was a big part of that.

Those of us who had Mke Evans on our fantasy teams this season saw some inconsistent play. I’ll be honest, he was on my bench at times this season. If you had him on the bench and you lost your championship game, well, you’re kicking yourself today.

The Bucs took down the Panthers in a 30-24 game. Evans finished with 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a whole lot of fantasy points.

“So if you guys benched Mike Evans, and you’re [in the] fantasy football playoffs, you oughta go home and take a long look in the mirror,” Brady said in a video. “That was an unbelievable game, NFC South champs we did it the hard way. So proud of our team, our coaches, our organization and you guys the fans. But we know we got more to go. LFG, onto 2023. Can’t wait.”

Shame on y’all if you had Evans on the bench. And that’s not just from me, that’s from the GOAT, Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Delivers Massive Game to Clinch NFC South

While the Carolina Panthers put up a good fight, Tom Brady had a monster day. He did it all. 34/45 passing for 432 yards and three touchdowns. All of those TDs were to Mike Evans. And he did it without throwing an interception.

This was a classic Brady game. If this Tampa Bay team makes a deep run, this will be seen as the turning point. During all of his work in the passing game, Brady even punched one in with his legs. The QB was the only Buc with a rushing TD.

So, Tampa Bay will prepare for the Falcons this week. There is not as much pressure now on the team to win. With the NFC South championship wrapped up, Tom Brady and the team will try to remain healthy heading into the playoffs.