Tom Brady Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to His Son

It’s birthday time in the Brady household. On Thursday, Tom Brady celebrated his son, Ben, entering his teenage years by posting a heartfelt message to the newly turned 13-year-old.

“Happy 13th birthday to the newest teenager,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “You are so special and loved. There is no greater gift than being your dad. We love you so much Benny.”

Ben is Brady’s second-oldest child and was the first-born in the NFL superstar’s marriage with Gisele Bundchen. Many on social media offered well wishes to Brady’s son, with plenty of “Happy Birthday!” comments on Instagram.

Ben received an early gift, with his father leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. Can he make the birthday even more special with back-to-back victories?

Tampa Bay travels to California to play the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Tom Brady Shares “Motivational” Text Son Sent Before Game

Before taking the field against the Saints last weekend, Brady received some extra motivation. It didn’t come from a coach, teammate or fan. His son, Ben, sent the inspirational message on Sunday.

“I will be watching,” Ben wrote, per PEOPLE. “Say hi to me on camera.” Brady then responded by saying, “YES!!!”

Ben texted back, “Go and do what you do best. Kick some butt.”

That text message gave Brady a little extra juice heading into the game. Brady captioned the screenshot of the messages by saying, “The best motivation any dad can have!! I love you Benny.”

Since it worked so well last weekend, we’ll see if Ben sends another text to his old man before kickoff this Sunday. The Bucs could use a boost to get over the .500 mark.