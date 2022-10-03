Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.

On Saturday, he posted a candid photo of Vivian while she was in the middle of a horse-riding lesson. Previous to the Bucs matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, Tom Brady added another post to his Instagram Story. This time it involved his daughter as well.

The Pro Bowler shared a picture of one of his Halloween decorations, which was a fake tombstone. The tombstone read: “Anyone who dates my daughter.” The 45-year-old had some fun with it and amusingly added a caption that said, “ I want to be crystal clear about this.”

He also added multiple laughing and heart emojis to his IG post showing he was being protective and playful at the same time. Any parent can relate, especially those that have daughters.

Tom Brady and his wife share two children together – Vivian and her older brother, 12-year-old Benjamin. The quarterback also has a 15-year-old son named Jack who Brady shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan. In the past, Brady has gushed over his daughter when speaking to ESPN after she was born.

“I grew up in a house with three sisters. I think it’s great for my boys to have a girl in the house,” Tom Brady said in December 2012. “Just to understand at least a little bit about what makes a woman tick — not that I can certainly figure that out, because I can’t. She’s a beautiful little girl.”

Tom Brady’s Children Attend Tampa Bay Bucs’ First Home Game

Two weekends ago, Tampa welcomed the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers to town for their first home game of the 2022 NFL season. Amid reports of marital issues with his wife, Brady and Bündchen’s kids attended their dad’s game. However, Gisele was noticeably absent and did not attend with their children.

According to PEOPLE, the couple’s two kids and their older half-brother Jack attended Tampa’s home opener. In fact, cameras captured the famous quarterback spending time with his three children on the field before kickoff.

On Sunday night, the Bucs took on the Chiefs in primetime. Tampa lost in a high-scoring shootout 41-31, which leaves them at 2-2 on the season. Once again though, Bündchen did not attend as speculation about the longtime couple’s marital problems continue.

Following his team’s playoff loss last season, Tom Brady announced his retirement. Yet only 40 days later, he came out of retirement and returned to the Bucs. Many assumed that is why the couple have had issues in recent months. However, sources have said their situation is more “complicated” than that.

“They’re hitting a rough patch,” a source told PEOPLE. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”