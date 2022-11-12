Tom Brady Shares Message for Bucs Fans After Landing in Munich

Tom Brady is hoping to turn “America’s Game” into “Munich’s Game” this weekend. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is fired up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ overseas matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Saturday, Brady shared a message on social media with Bucs fans. It was short and sweet, as he hopes to keep his team in first place of the NFC South this weekend.

“Let’s go get a win, Munich!”

Brady has found some new confidence after leading Tampa Bay to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. He engineered the 55th game-winning drive of his career, and had an incredible reaction afterward.

“That was awesome,” Brady said after the game. “That was f—ing awesome.”

Though the Bucs sit 4-5 on the season, they own a half-game lead in the division after Atlanta’s loss to Carolina on Thursday. If they can get a win in Munich, they’ll have the outright lead in the NFC South.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game from Munich is set for 8:30 a.m. CT. The game will air on NFL Network.

Tom Brady’s Trip to Germany the First of Many Future NFL Games

Sunday marks the first time in the NFL’s history that it will play a regular season football game in Germany. But it won’t be the last.

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay against Seattle for the league’s first game from the country. But in the coming years, commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that more contests have been scheduled.

“In our commitment, we’re going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games,” Goodell said, via ESPN. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”

Including Sunday’s game, the league scheduled two games in Munich and two in Frankfort over the next three seasons. It’s part of the NFL’s plan to expand the game on an international level.

There’s a lot of excitement in Germany to host these games.

“Ticketmaster told us afterwards that they could have sold around three million tickets,” said Alexander Steinforth, head of NFL Germany. “This level of demand — whether for sporting events or concerts — is usually only seen at the Super Bowl. So, this advance sale for the NFL’s German game has once again exceeded all expectations.”