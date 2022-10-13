Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son to BRADY Brand NIL Deal

Deion Sanders’ son continues to rack up the NIL opportunities. Shedeur Sanders, Prime Time’s son and Jackson State’s quarterback, has recently inked a deal with Tom Brady‘s BRADY Brand, according to a report.

The brand released a statement this week regarding the signing of Shedeur. This marks the first time the brand has signed an individual athlete, according to Bleacher Report.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY,” Brady told PEOPLE. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand.”

Tom Brady has signed Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, to an NIL deal with the BRADY Brand.



This is the first time the brand has signed an individual athlete. pic.twitter.com/e52IWdbsYU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2022

Shedeur has taken full advantage of NIL opportunities as one of the rising stars in college football‘s FCS level. He also has partnerships with Beats by Dre, Gatorade and his own barbeque sauce, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

This season, the Jackson State quarterback has thrown for 1,713 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions while completing over 73% of his passes. He’s also rushed for two additional touchdowns.

Deion Sanders Involved in Heated Post-game Exchange

As lovable as Deion Sanders can be, not everyone enjoys Prime Time’s antics as much as fans. One of those individuals is Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

Robinson took exception to Sanders saying Alabama State scheduled Jackson State for homecoming as a “money game.” After JSU defeated ASU 26-12, Sanders went in for a post-game handshake. Robinson pushed the former NFL star away.

“My exact words was, ‘Hey man, you had them ready to play. Good game,’” Sanders said, via the Clarion Ledger. “Shook hands and tried to embrace and he pushed off. That was it.”

After the game, Robinson explained why he nudged Sanders away.

“I thought there was a lot of disrespect the whole week and so you’re not going to be disrespectful all week in the media,” Robinson said.

“We didn’t talk in the pregame I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard-line. He walked through our huddle on our end zone, he came the long way around to get to his side during the pregame, thought that wasn’t classy at all.”