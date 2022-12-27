Tom Brady Snubs Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen in Christmas Shoutout

Tom Brady did not have ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on his mind on Christmas Day, after leading the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Cardinals. When sending out a number of holiday shoutouts on NBC after the game, he left out his former spouse.

That shouldn’t be too surprising, right? You probably wouldn’t hear too many folks give their ex-spouse a shoutout just a few months after it was finalized.

“Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon,” Brady said after playing in the first Christmas Day game of his career this season.

Brady and Bundchen finalized their divorce in October. Both released statements, saying their primary focus would be on their children. The two also agreed to allow the kids “full access” to both parents at all times.

Brady and Bundchen married in 2009 and have two children together.

Tom Brady’s Christmas Day Performance Was Awful and Magical at the Same Time

As hard as it is to believe for a 23-year NFL veteran, Tom Brady experienced something new this season. He played on Christmas Day for the first time in his Hall of Fame career. It was bumpier than Santa’s sleigh ride, too.

Brady struggled through most of the game, throwing two interceptions and digging Tampa Bay into a 16-6 hole in the fourth quarter. At one point, a throw from the quarterback was so bad that it left NBC’s Cris Collinsworth speechless.

But Brady still showed us a little Christmas magic. The Bucs scored 10 unanswered points to force overtime, where the star quarterback shined. He completed all six of his passes for 69 yards, setting up a game-winning field goal.

Ryan Succop converted a 40-yard field goal attempt, lifting Tampa Bay to a 19-16 victory and keeping the Bucs atop the NFC South standings. It was truly a Christmas miracle.