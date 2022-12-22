Tom Brady Sounds Off on the Patriots’ Humiliating Loss to Raiders on Botched Lateral

Just after the now-infamous New England Patriots’ loss to the Los Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady offered his take on the disastrous play that cost his former team the game.

During his latest Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady shared his reaction to the Patriots’ botched lateral play. “That was crazy,” he declared. “I was part of the one in Miami in [2018] when we lost at Miami on the Miami Miracle. It was just so improbable for that to happen. I saw that highlight as I was driving home from the game yesterday. It’s just sports, man. You never know. You never know. Anything can happen.”

Also speaking about what he thought was going through Jakobi Meyers’ mind during the play, Tom Brady said, “You think, ‘Oh, someone tossed me the ball, I have to make a play,’” he explained. “Sometimes that’s the worst thing when you say, ‘I’ve got to make a play. I’ve got to make a play.’ The play was obviously to go to overtime. That’s sports. It goes from, ‘Oh my God, tackle that guy’ to ‘Oh my God, we got the ball.’ And then the Patriots are saying, ‘Tackle that guy’ and they couldn’t get him on the ground.”

Meyers previously spoke to TMZ Sports about the play and why the lateral happened in the first place. “I was trying to be a hero, I guess,” Meyers admitted. “I ain’t see dude back there, tried throwing the ball. Like I said, I just was doing too much. I should’ve went down with the ball.”

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Talks About Going Up Against His Former Teammate Tom Brady

While speaking to NBC Sports’ ProFootball Talk this week, Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury discussed how he feels about going up against his former Patriots teammate Tom Brady in the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and Kingsbury played together for one season.

“The total commitment, lifestyle, sleep, eat, study, work that he’s put into that, it’s insane,” Kingsbury stated about Tom Brady. “When I got there, I thought I worked hard, then I watched what he did and put into it and it was on a whole different level. There’s a reason he’s the best there ever was.”

Kingsbury was a sixth-round draft pick in 2003 but had never played as a rookie. He was eventually released from the New England Patriots in 2004. The now NFL coach said he wonders sometimes if he could have had a better playing career if he had approached games the way Tom Brady did and continues to do.

Tom Brady will be going up against Kingbury’s Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (December 25th). This will be the first time Brady has played on Christmas. The legendary quarterback recently spoke about the scheduled game. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about.”