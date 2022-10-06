Tom Brady Sounds Off on ‘Poor Quality’ of Play Across the NFL This Season

Through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, 15 teams sit at 2-2 — drowning in mediocrity. One of those teams is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by none other than quarterback Tom Brady.

On the surface, it would appear that parity around the league is at an all-time high. Brady doesn’t see it that way. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he hasn’t been impressed with the quality of football being played across the league this season.

Tom Brady was asked about the parity in the NFL with so many teams currently 2-2. "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."



The Buccaneers likely fall into that category, despite playing steep competition to start the season. After picking up wins on the back of its defense in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) and Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints (1-3), Tampa Bay has taken two steps back.

The Green Pay Packers (3-1) defeated the Buccaneers, 14-12, in Week 3 at Raymond James Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) came into Tampa in Week 4 this past Sunday night and walked out with a 41-31 victory. Suddenly lots of questions, when there had been few.

Of course there are reasons for Tampa Bay’s inconsistency — mainly centered around its offense. Weapons are abundant, the problem, however, is that seldom are they out on the field at the same time. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have all missed at least one game this season. Russell Gage has suited up in all four, but has been hampered by a hamstring injury.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Offense Turning a Corner?

The offense did find a rhythm of sorts during stretches of the loss against Kansas City, leaving room for optimism. Brady finished 39-of-52 for 385 yards and three touchdowns — his best showing of the season.

“That’s important,” Brady said, via ESPN. “I think we are trying to get everyone out there so we can build on certain things and I think that when you have those guys out there, obviously there’s great players that are going to make a lot of plays. So Mike’s going to make a lot of plays, Chris is going to make plays. We just got to keep doing it. I think 2-2 is not where we want to be. Got to do a lot of things a lot better.

“The more you’re doing stuff together and working at things and going through the reps and practices and the games and live competition, the better you’re going to be,” Brady said. “I just played with a lot of guys over a long period of time. Here is only my third year with Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin] especially, there’s other players that — Cam [Brate], Leonard [Fournette]. There’s a lot to learn, you know, it’s a tough sport. There’s a lot of coordination that goes into, you know, an offense and defense and special teams and getting everything right.”