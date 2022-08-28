Tom Brady Speaks Out About 11-Day Absence: ‘Lot of S–t Going on’

Tom Brady was briefly back under center in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 27-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Saturday night, on the heels of his 11-day break away from the team.

Brady spoke afterwards for the first time since returning to the Buccaneers and elaborated on the “personal matter” he was tending to during his break.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of sh*t going on.”



(🎥 @Buccaneers)pic.twitter.com/8WPupuB3XP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2022

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady said. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Brady emphasized he was ready to go for the 2022 season and thanked the Buccaneers for their support while he was away. Head coach Todd Bowles was not concerned about Brady’s extended absence. He said a couple weeks ago that it was pre-planned well ahead of the start of training camp.

Tom Brady Shoots Down Rumors of Wanting to Play Somewhere Else

In those 11 days, rumors flew that Brady might’ve wanted to play somewhere else before signing with Tampa Bay in March 2020. UFC president Dana White claimed last week that Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowksi were poised to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. He went as far to say that Brady was looking for houses. Jon Gruden, the Raiders’ head coach at the time, shot down the idea, White said.

Tom Brady acknowledged the rumors and said there was only place he was going to sign with: Tampa Bay.

"I chose the right place for me." ♥️



🗣: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/9GWNTnfknv — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 28, 2022

“I read all these stories about these different places I was supposed to go or could’ve gone,” Brady said. “I was only going to one place and that was here… This whole organization knows that and all the conversations we’ve had over a long period of time, I chose the right place for me and I’m very proud of the effort everyone has put in to make the relationship work.

“Joel [Glazer] has been amazing. Jason [Licht] is a great friend of mine. Bruce [Arians], Todd [Bowles], all the coaches. It’s been an amazing relationship and I’ve very grateful to everybody for allowing me to come down here and experience this part of my football life. I look back and it probably would be incomplete if I had not had it. So I’m happy I’ve had it.”

Tom Brady Sharp in Return to Action

In one series of play Saturday night, Tom Brady looked like his prior self. He led Tampa Bay on a 11-play, 66-yard drive which ended with a successful 30-yard field goal attempt from Ryan Succop. Brady went 6-of-8 for 44 yards, connecting with five different pass catchers. The highlight was a 20-yard rope to Julio Jones, the Buccaneers’ newest offensive weapon.

Tom Brady to Julio Jones for the first time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dYAltjnYl4 — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) August 27, 2022

His absence and preseason in the rearview mirror, Brady and the Buccaneers now turn their attention to Week 1. It’ll be no easy task, a trip to Dallas on Sunday Night Football.

“We’ve had some injuries with the line we’re all dealing with but you know, try to put together a good unit to go out there and compete,” Brady said. “We’re playing against a really good opponent in Dallas. It’s going to be a really good test for us.”