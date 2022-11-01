Tom Brady Speaks Out About Being in ‘Unfamiliar Territory’ Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Team Struggles

Tom Brady is in his 23rd season in the NFL, so you’d think he’s seen pretty much everything during his career. But 2022 might be the year of unfamiliarity for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Personally, Brady is going through a very public divorce with wife Gisele Bundchen. That, alone, is a situation difficult to navigate. To compound the problems this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers own a 3-5 record.

It’s the first time since 2002 a Brady-led team has been below .500 this late in the season.

During his Let’s Go podcast, Brady discussed some of the challenges he and his team face this year, especially with nine games still remaining on the schedule. He doesn’t seem fazed by venturing into new territory.

“You know what, I’m glad it’s unfamiliar,” Brady said, per FOX News. “I want this to be as unfamiliar as possible. Losing sucks and we’ve put a lot into winning, just like every team does. And no one’s feeling sorry for the Bucs. We know that and we gotta go change it.

“So, I think the attitude is, there’s no surrender. There’s nobody that’s backing down from the challenge. We’ve faced adversity before. We all have. You face adversity in your professional life. You face adversity in other aspects of life. It all builds resilience and you learn how to deal with the adversities and hopefully they make you stronger.”

Brady and the Bucs will try to change their fortunes over the next two weeks, hosting the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks before getting a week off.

Tom Brady Breaks Out Grim Reaper Costume on Halloween

Despite all the on-field struggles and off-field drama, Tom Brady is still able to have some fun. The veteran quarterback showcased his lighter side while enjoying Halloween with his kids on Monday.

Brady donned a Grim Reaper costume while his kids enjoyed some trick-or-treating. And, yes, he fully understood the irony behind the costume.

“Insert Grim Reaper joke here … Happy Halloween,” Brady wrote.

Insert grim reaper joke here… Happy Halloween 😂 pic.twitter.com/3iYfFg3HgM — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 1, 2022

While Brady has been forced to navigate through unknown waters, he’s still been able to enjoy time with his family and take a few jokes at his own expense.