Tom Brady Speaks Out About How Jimmy Garoppolo Handles ‘Adversity’ Following Trey Lance Injury

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast, Tom Brady weighed in on Trey Lance’s injury and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new opportunity as starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

Things shook up dramatically for the 49ers during NFL Week 2. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury, and recently re-signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who previously led the 49ers to an NFC Championship, took over as starter. The team beat divisional foe Seattle Seahawks 27-7.

Brady, who was Garoppolo’s former teammate and mentor when both played for the New England Patriots, says he feels “very sorry” for Lance. However, he added that he was proud of Garoppolo’s performance in the game. Jimmy G agreeed to a restructured contract last month, allowing the team to retain him as a backup quarterback.

Brady weighed in on both Trey Lance’s and Jimmy Garoppolo’s situations on his popular podcast.

“[I’m] obviously very sorry for Trey. And I’ve followed that all offseason with Jimmy, you know, kind of in his rehab and I’ve known Jimmy so well. I’ve known Jimmy since he was a rookie, and Jimmy and I have been friends a long time. And just seeing him, how he’s handled kind of his own adversity, is really gonna prepare him for what’s ahead.

Tom Brady Talks About Jimmy G’s New Opportunity

“It’s interesting in the NFL, you know, when one door closes, I think another one opens. I think Jimmy and everyone was set on him being somewhere else. And the reality is they found a place where they could agree on something that worked for both parties and, sure enough, the first game at it, Jimmy’s out there playing with Trey getting injured. And as tough as it is for Trey to get injured, Jimmy steps in there and does a great job.”

Lance eventually underwent surgery on Monday morning. The surgery successfully repaired a broken bone and ligament disruption in his right ankle. The injury occurred during the second drive of Sunday’s matchup.

Garoppolo finished the contest with 154 passing yards and one touchdown.

Brady elaborated on Jimmy’s performance and the direction he’ll be taking in the future.

“I think everyone is probably pretty happy with how things turned out from Jimmy’s standpoint. Obviously not with Trey and the injury. But things have a crazy way of working out,” Brady continued. “You never know when that opportunity’s gonna present itself and when you get it. You gotta go out and take advantage of it. So I was really happy for Jimmy to go in there and do a great job yesterday.”

Likely, the situation reminds Brady of his rise to prominence. Back in 2001, Jets linebacker Mo Lewis delivered a crushing hit to starting Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe that would knock him out for several games. Young backup QB Tom Brady hopped in as the starting quarterback and never looked back, usurping Bledsoe as starter in New England. He led the Patriots to the playoffs and eventually a Super Bowl victory, beginning the star’s legacy and storied career.

However, on Monday, Lance posted an optimistic update. He vowed to come back “better than ever.” The Niners also released a statement saying he Lance should be fully recovered in time for the 2023 season.