Tom Brady Speaks Out About Return to Tampa in Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) will host an NFL game on Sunday night, days removed from Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida. Tom Brady will be under center against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1), looking to rebound following Tampa Bay’s 14-12 loss in Week 3 to the Green Bay Packers (2-1).

It has been anything but normal for the Buccaneers this week, who evacuated Tampa and headed south to Miami to practice. The Buccaneers will head back home to Tampa in time for the game. Brady took to Twitter Thursday to announce that he is donating to the Florida Disaster Fund. He encouraged others to do so amid the devastation left across southwest and central Florida by Hurricane Ian.

Happy were able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same. I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit https://t.co/fCMDsdnruE — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 29, 2022

“Happy [we’re] able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same,” Brady wrote. “I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa near Fort Myers and Cape Coral on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 storm ravaged the area, bringing in strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge. The storm moved slowly across the state and weakened, but not before leaving parts of central Florida including Orlando, flooded. Millions of Floridians were left without power due to Hurricane Ian.

Glazer Family Joins Tom Brady in Making a Donation

The Glazer Family, who own the Buccaneers, announced Thursday that they are donating $1 million to hurricane relief efforts.

Glazer family to donate $1 million to hurricane relief efforts.



📰: https://t.co/dmnmN6LTGx pic.twitter.com/7WrxNkpLvl — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 29, 2022

Brady said he hopes the game can help bring people together for a common good following Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

“I always feel like sports has brought people together over a period of time,” Brady said Thursday. “And watching different adversities — whether that was 9/11, whether that was [Hurricane] Katrina — sports has an amazing way of kind healing wounds and bringing people together and bringing communities together in something to cheer for and a common interest and a common good. So I think anytime you can participate in things like that, it’s a great feeling.”