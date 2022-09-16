tom-brady-speaks-out-about-the-media-interest-in-his-personal-life

If you’re Tom Brady, there are a lot of great things about being an NFL superstar. But, the media in your personal life isn’t one of them. However, it comes with the territory of being famous. Not to mention being the greatest quarterback to ever live.

Lately, it feels like Tom Brady is in the news for all kinds of reasons that aren’t football related. That has to be frustrating for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. At this point, though, Brady knows the deal. When you’re the best of the best the media circus follows closely by.

“I think it’s just part of our life,” the NFL QB said about the media attention, according to People. “We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”

One of the main topics of interest as of late is his marriage and family life. When Tom Brady decided to retire earlier this year folks expected a lot of it had to do with personal life choices. Choosing to get out of the league and focus on family. Then, when he changed his mind it made folks think about what the reaction at home would have been like.

Since then there have been rumors and speculation, for sure. Brady addressed those rumors.

“I’m not going to really comment on that type of stuff,” he said. “I just deal with it the best way I can.”

There really has to be one main reason for Tom Brady to return – he loves it. Football is pretty much all he knows. When you’re in a sport like that for as long as he has been it takes a hold of you. That competitiveness is a hard itch to scratch once you’re out of it.

“I’ve always loved playing, so . . . football, it’s a great sport,” he explained. “I’ve been in it for a long time. I enjoy being out there. Yeah, it’s a great sport.”

When wife Gisele didn’t attend the season opener last week, scuttle came out about a rough patch between the couple. It’s clear that Tom Brady doesn’t want to focus on that and just wants to play the game he loves so much.