Tom Brady Speaks Out for the First Time Following Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

In the first edition of his podcast since his divorce was finalized, Tom Brady is speaking out. The quarterback is remaining firm on his position. With the NFL season charging along, Brady has a lot to worry about professionally. But, there is a lot going on in his personal life as we all know.

Tom Brady was on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, an episode coming out on Monday night. Ever since the divorce news became official, there has been a whirlwind around Brady and his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Although struggles on the field have led to some fans asking critical questions, Brady reaffirmed his commitment.

He isn’t going to do anything different – just focus on winning football games and taking care of his children.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady explained, via ESPN. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things – taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

After more than two decades in the NFL, Tom Brady knows a few things about professionalism. He continued his point in the podcast episode.

“So that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working, as long as I’m being a dad.”

Brady is starting to get back to his usual life.

Tom Brady Seen in Public, First Time Since Divorce

Outside of the NFL, Tom Brady has not been seen since the divorce. That changed on the day before Halloween as Brady was seen for the first time out in public. Of course, he was out doing dad things and was seen with his kids Vivian and Benjamin. They were in Florida after the Buccaneers’ game on Sunday and then they went out to enjoy a movie.

Nothing big, nothing major. Tom Brady is about football and his family. He’s said it many times and he continues to show that even during this difficult time in their lives. It feels like he is ready to move on and put this all behind him. His Tampa Bay Bucs have been struggling.

After three losses in a row, the Buccaneers could use some good news in the form of a win this week.