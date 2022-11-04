Tom Brady Speaks Out Trying to Balance NFL, Personal Life Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady has seen better days. For most of the season, the NFL legend and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their fair share of challenges. In addition to his struggles on the field, off of it, his personal life has been the subject of media scrutiny. Brady spoke about both issues Thursday during a media session.

“I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here, and then when I leave here, I try to do the best I could do, Brady said, referring to balancing his work life with his personal life.

Recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their fifth game of the season. At the same time, he and Gisele Bündchen announced they were getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

It’s no secret that the Bucs’ offense has not been as solid this year as it was during his first two seasons in Tampa Bay. During the interview, Brady said he and his team need to play more consistently throughout the entire game.

“We just haven’t put four good quarters together. Yeah, it’s frustrating because in order to win games you have to play well consistently throughout the game. We just haven’t done that. It’s tough getting up here every week figuring out how to not be overly disappointed in what we’re doing, but we’re fighting hard and we’re going to try to make it better.”

The 45-year-old also discussed the team’s losing record, eight games in the season.

“I think that, eight games, whatever, you could be 7-1 and be one game out. You could be the record we’re at, but the reality is there’s a reason why we’re 3-5. You’ve got to fix the reasons why you’re 3-5. It’s one game, but it’s not like we have a huge margin of error when we take the field. We don’t, so we’ve got to make the plays that are winning plays. There’s winning plays and there’s losing plays. There’s winning football, there’s losing football. We just haven’t been on the right side of winning very much this year.”

Despite the losses, he says he continues to strive to do his best on and off the field.

“I’m sure everyone sitting in this room, everyone sitting at home is trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I’m no different. Just do the best you can do every day. That’s what we certainly try to do.”

In addition, reporters also quizzed Brady about keeping how his personality has spilled over into his professional life in the recent episode Monday of his podcast, “Let’s Go!”

Tom Brady also revealed to sportscaster Jim Gray that he was focused on taking care of his family and trying to win football games.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation. I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.