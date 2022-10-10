Tom Brady Spends ‘Perfect Night’ With Son Jack Following Buccaneers Win on Sunday

These are tough times for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady on the field and off. But he celebrated a team victory Sunday night the best possible way. He and his oldest son, Jack, went fishing.

Brady posted about the time he spent with Jack on his Instagram story hours after Tampa survived a fourth-quarter Atlanta scare to win 21-15. The victory snapped a two-game Tampa losing streak.

“Great win and a perfect night,” Tom Brady captioned a photo of father and son fishing as the sun set over Tampa.

Brady enjoyed some nice statistics from Sunday’s game. He threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, completing 35 of his 52 passes. But one Tom Brady play set up so much chatter in the NFL world about whether the legendary quarterback unfairly gets all the calls.

With about three minutes remaining in the game, Brady drifted back to pass on a third and five play. If Atlanta got the ball back, the Falcons had a chance to win the game. Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Brady, grabbing him by the waist. In one fluid motion, both players toppled to the turf as Jarrett popped up to celebrate.

Nobody, nobody gets soft calls for this more than Tom Brady. It’s almost a running bit at this point



pic.twitter.com/9OkodXxrzP — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Brady asked the ref whether it should be a roughing penalty. He got the flag. And social media blew up with comments. Everyone knows that the greats in all sports usually receive the benefit of the doubt. It probably has more to do with the greats also being the best prepared. Any coach would tell you good luck is when preparation collides with opportunity.

But football fans, including ex-coaches and players, said that Jarrett deserved the sack. Referee Jerome Boger, speaking to a pool reporter after the game, explained the call.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket,” Boger said, “and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground. That is what I was making my decision based upon.”

Tom Brady also is suffering through problems off the field. We’re sure having Jack with him helps. Jack is Brady’s son through his relationship with Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan, his ex-girlfriend. He has another son and a daughter with wife Gisele Bunchen. According to media reports, Brady and Munchen are living apart. And the two have hired divorce lawyers.

Tom Brady hugs two of his children after a boat parade in February, 2021 to celebrate Tampa’s Super Bowl win. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

At issue is Brady deciding to play another year. The 45-year-old retired after last season, only to change his mind and return to the Bucs. Bundchen is living in Miami. She’s recently been seen without her wedding ring. Photos also reveal that Brady isn’t wearing his, either.

So Brady is apparently getting through all the divorce speculation by playing football and hanging out with his kids. Jack is 15, while Benjamin is 12 and Vivian, 9. Sounds like the best way to deal with the situation.