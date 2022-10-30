Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers that the two were going through marital problems, both sides acknowledged that their marriage is ending after 13 years.

Brady and Bündchen endured rocky times after the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback decided to return to the NFL. He initially retired after the 2021 season but opted back in for another more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This weekend, following Tampa Bay’s Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens, Brady made a public appearance for the first time since the divorce filings were made official.

Per Daily Mail, Brady was spotted in public with his children Vivian and Benjamin in Florida. The three enjoyed a night at the movies.

Brady took his kids to the movies after the Bucs played the early game in Week 8. Tampa Bay dropped a 27-22 contest to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, falling to 3-5 on the season.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on Divorce

On Friday, both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen released statements confirming the decision to go separate ways. The two had been married since 2009 and had two children, Vivian and Benjamin, together.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady said. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. “

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen wrote, per Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Brady returned to the NFL for his 23rd season in the league in 2022. He announced his retirement shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 campaign. He ultimately decided to come back about 40 days later.