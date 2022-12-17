Tom Brady Sued by Patriots Fan for Massive Amount Over FTX Ordeal

Tom Brady is once again at the center of controversy. According to reports, the NFL legend is in hot water after a Patriots fan issued a lawsuit. They allege they invested a massive amount of money into the cryptocurrency exchange company, FTX. Now, the plaintiff alleges Brady endorsed the platform, which is now bankrupt.

According to Michael Livieratos, he transferred $30,000 from another crypto exchange to FTX. He’s now yet another individual who’s joined a class-action lawsuit that is seeking damages from a string of public figures. They were reportedly paid by FTX to endorse the platform. Brady was one of the celebrities who was paid to promote the company. FTX has officially lost billions of dollars in funds from investors.

Although Livieratos is a die-hard Patriots fan, it hasn’t kept him from going after the quarterback. “As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have,” he recently admitted.

Currently, the lawsuit alleges Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s ex-wife, acted as “FTX ambassadors.” It also says the pair “joined the company’s $20-million ad campaign in 2021,” filming a commercial “showing them telling acquaintances to join the FTX platform.”

Other celebs in the lawsuit include Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin O’Leary, and the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried. Authorities arrested Fried on several charges linked to the company’s demise.

At this time, it’s unclear how much Brady was paid by FTX. Additionally, that fact could cause more problems for FTX as they promoted “unregistered securities,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

The company recruited a slew of celebrities for their ad campaigns to create interest in cryptocurrency, which is a newer, albeit riskier, investment tactic.

The lawsuit also alleges that the A-list celebs acted as “parties who either controlled, promoted, assisted in, and actively participated in FTX Trading and FTX US (collectively, the ‘FTX Entities’), offer and sale of unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts (YBAs) to residents of the United States.”

“People generally hesitate when it comes to the unknown,” said a former FTX U.S. executive Sina Nader in 2021. “Working with trusted people and institutions, people will look and say, oh, if Stephen Curry, or Tom Brady, or Gisele, or Trevor Lawrence, or the entire MLB are comfortable with crypto and FTX, then maybe I can get comfortable with it too.”

As previously mentioned, the company is now bankrupt. The newly-minted chief executive officer John J. Ray III recently said, “We’re not going to be able to recover all the losses here.”

The lawsuit claims the company was a “Ponzi scheme” that used incoming money to pay off funds already invested to make it look like the company had the capital.