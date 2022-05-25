WATCH: Tom Brady Takes Batting Practice with Rob Gronkowski at Yankees’ Spring Training Field in Tampa

It’s not surprising considering everything that he does, but Tom Brady can still play some baseball. Although he hasn’t played since high school, Brady is still a natural at the sport – and that shouldn’t come as a shock. I mean, he’s 44 years old and still playing at the highest level in the NFL.

While Brady is still succeeding as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s still very active in other areas. He’ll soon play in a celebrity golf match – The Match – with Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. He recently narrated his Man in the Arena documentary on ESPN+. Oh, yeah – and he’s going to be FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst following retirement.

With all of that said, the fact that Brady is still able to swing a bat – and really well – is not a surprise. He decided to take to the New York Yankees’ spring practice field in Tampa on Tuesday and showed off what he still has. You can take a look for yourself below at how Brady looked on the diamond.

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022

While Brady enjoyed some batting practice, his longtime friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski also participated by fielding balls for him. Gronk can be seen running all over the outfield attempting to catch Brady’s hits. It looked like both of them had a blast – and that’s good to see.

Brady Could’ve Had a Professional Baseball Career

Some of you may know this already, but Tom Brady was a really good baseball player in high school. Like, good enough to be drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. While Brady could’ve taken the baseball route, he ultimately chose to play football at Michigan before becoming an NFL Draft pick in 2000.

Although TB12 has put together a standout NFL career, can you imagine if he had stuck with baseball? Would he still be playing today if so? Would he be a worthy candidate for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown?

Those are questions that’ll never be answered. However, we do know that Brady is still able to hit dingers – as shown in his battling practice video.