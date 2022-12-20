Tom Brady Talks Challenges of Playing in First Christmas Day Game of His NFL Career

Tom Brady has done practically everything over the course of his 23-year NFL career. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be faced with a new challenge this year. He’s playing on Christmas Day.

With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL has spaced out its games, playing most of the contests on Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24). The Bucs will still be playing on the 25th, though, traveling to play the Arizona Cardinals.

Brady acknowledged during his Let’s Go! podcast that it’s going to be a new experience and challenge.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about,” Brady said. “So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.

“And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So, it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Brady and the Bucs need to be laser focused heading into this year’s Christmas Day game. At 6-8, the Bucs lead the NFC South but only by one game. The Panthers, Falcons and Saints all own 5-9 records.

Bengals Trash Tom Brady After Comeback Win

It’s been quite a week for Tom Brady. Not only does he have to prepare for his first-ever game on Christmas Day, he’s recovering from blowing a 17-0 lead to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

And a few Bengals defensive players had no plans of letting the quarterback forget it, either.

During a previous episode of Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, the quarterback referred to Cincinnati’s defense as “fairly tough.” That wasn’t a description that sat well with the team.

“Future’s now old man,” Eli Apple said on his way off the field. B.J. Hill commented, “We’re fairly tough on defense, remember that, alright?”

Tampa Bay built a 17-0 lead in the first half but couldn’t close the deal. Cincinnati defeated the Bucs 34-23.