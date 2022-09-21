Tom Brady Talks Feeling ‘Overly Emotional’ During Saints Game Amid Reported Issues With His Wife

For three quarters of their 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints (1-1) in Week 2 on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) had one of the worst offensive performances of the Tom Brady era.

Tampa Bay had mustered up just three points entering the fourth, leading to some clear frustration from Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took out his frustration on the Microsoft tablet, slamming it down after a series of poor drives.

Brady throws another tablet pic.twitter.com/tJLLOZnafP — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 18, 2022

Brady appeared on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on Monday, and talked about being “too emotional” in the win over New Orleans. Brady said he did not do a good job of remaining poised during the game.

“I’ve gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be,” Brady said. “I think there’s an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday.”

Brady added that as he’s gotten older, he finds himself chasing perfection more than he used to.

“I just think there’s a very high standard that we’ve all set… And I think part of that’s a challenge as you become an older athlete,” Brady said. “The frustration of not being perfect builds up where normally when you’re a younger player, you just feel like winning’s good enough. And I think as you get older and you have a degree of success, you think perfection is what it should be. And unfortunately that’s not the reality.”

Tom Brady Gets Front Row Seat to Buccaneers-Saints Melee

Emotions were high inside the Caesars Superdome, as the Buccaneers were looking to snap a seven-game regular season losing streak against their heated divisional rivals. Just minutes into the fourth quarter, tensions finally boiled over.

After Brady and the Buccaneers failed to convert a third-down, Brady began jawing with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette came in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved right back. Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans came storming in and knocked Lattimore to the ground. The two teams subsequently rushed onto the field. Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game for their roles in the fight.

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/T2GLYlcvKn — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) September 18, 2022

The NFL suspended Evans for one game. His suspension was upheld by appeals officer James Thrash on Wednesday. That means that Brady will be without his top target in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.