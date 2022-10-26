Tom Brady Talks Overcoming Adversity Amid Buccaneers’ Struggles, Gisele Bündchen Drama

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) quarterback Tom Brady is dealing with a lot — both in his career and personal life.

Brady, seven games into his 23rd season in the NFL, is still trying to figure out how to put up points in the new-look Buccaneers offense. Rob Gronkowski, gone. Antonio Brown, gone. Ali Marpet, gone. Ryan Jensen, injured. That’s four pieces — four key pieces to the league’s No. 2 ranked offense last season that are absent from the 2022 version of the Buccaneers.

The result is an offense that’s reeling, coming off putting up just three points in a three-possession loss to a depleted Carolina Panthers (2-5) bunch. The Buccaneers are now averaging just 17.7 points per game and own the NFL’s worst rushing attack (64.4 yards per game).

While Tampa Bay struggles on the field, Brady struggles off of it. Brady, 45, is reportedly separated from his wife, Gisele Bündchen, as the two are heading towards a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

On the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady talked about dealing with adversity and trying to dig your way out of tough situations.

Tom Brady Not Going to Quit

“If you look at a loser mentality, you do quit when it gets hard, you do quit when things don’t go your way, and I think the beautiful part about life is the adversities challenge you to figure out who you really are,” Brady said, via Fox News. “The adversities challenge you to dig deep and to work with your teammates to try and get the problem solved.

“The interesting part is it’s always easier to think ‘Oh, let’s try to think about next year’ or this or that. We’re only seven games into the year. That’s the last thing that I’m thinking about. I’m thinking about what I need to do today to be better for the people in this locker room? What do I need to do better today for myself to be the best I can be for this team, professionally, and that’s what you try to do.”

Tom Brady Looking to Get Buccaneers Back on Track

Brady continued, saying that he wants to be around people who aren’t going to run away when things get rough.

“I always think that there’s people, you know, when you have a car crash, there’s people that run to the car crash, there’s people that run to the car crash,” Brady said. “And really, when it comes down to it, you want to be with the people who run to it — that are trying to fix it and solve it.

“The last thing you want is for people to run away. Everyone can be there during the parades, everyone can be there when everyone is telling you how great you are. Who are you when things aren’t great? Who are you when things don’t go your way? When you face adversity in life, who are the people that stand by you? And that’s what adversities really challenge you to figure out. And I’m really excited to see what we make of this year.”