Tom Brady Teases Playing in CFL: ‘I’m Undefeated Outside the US’

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Germany last Sunday by a score of 21-16. The victory marked the third foreign country in which Brady has won an American football game, bringing his overall total to four.

Obviously, the overwhelming majority of Tom Brady’s wins have come on American soil. However, he’s also notched victories in the United Kingdom, Mexico, and now Germany.

Brady is now undefeated in games played internationally.

On Monday, Brady talked on his “Let’s Go!” podcast and joked about playing in the Canadian Football League to tack on to his international prowess. Sportscaster Jim Gray, one of the podcast’s co-hosts, pointed out that no NFL quarterback had won in four different countries.

Brady joked on the achievement, tossing a few jokes in there. He references Disney World’s famous Epcot Center, which contains an around-the-world-style tour of countries. He also jokes that he could dominate Canadian football if given the opportunity.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Brady said. “I’ve been around long enough to see these international games take place. It’s like I’m the Epcot Center of quarterbacks. And it was really fun to be a part of it. And I think the fact that I’m undefeated outside the U.S., I’m hoping I could get to go play in the CFL at some point and really see what I can make of myself up there because things have gone pretty well outside the country.”

Tom Brady Describes Atmosphere at Allianz Arena in Germany

The Bucs’ victory marked the first NFL game to take place in Germany. The game took place at Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich of Bundesliga.

“It was electric,” Brady said of the atmosphere. “We got there before the game and there was a huge tailgate out front. It was electric from the start. We ran out for pre-game warmups an hour before the game and the stadium was basically full. I couldn’t believe it.”

The 7-time Super Bowl champion continued. “It felt like not quite a Super Bowl, but that type of electricity where everyone was just super excited to see the game. So we all felt it, and it was an incredible stadium, and playing where Bayern Munich plays and just being a part of the whole first opportunity of playing a NFL game in Germany was incredibly unique. And I think everyone who played is gonna remember that game for the rest of their lives.”

The Buccaneers (5-5) are now at .500 and can rest up from a long trip to Europe on their bye week this week.

Brady finished 22 of 29 for 258 yards, tossing two touchdowns on the game. His 31-yard touchdown strike to Julio Jones marked Tampa Bay’s longest touchdown of the season.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin also nabbed his first touchdown catch since he tore his ACL last December.