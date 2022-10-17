Tom Brady Voices Major Concerns About Bucs After Ugly Loss to Steelers

Following a tough 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sounded off about his team. In the postgame press conference, the iconic QB voiced major concerns about the Bucs after they faltered to a one-win team on Sunday.

Tampa traveled north to Pittsburgh this weekend for their Week 6 matchup at Heinz Field. As clear favorites with a 3-2 record on the season, NFL fans and analysts assumed the Bucs would roll right past the Steelers. However, the team struggled throughout the day and Brady was left visibly upset by the team’s performance during and after the game.

“I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of,” Tom Brady said to reporters. “We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

“It’s execution, you know?” the 45-year-old QB added. “We all got to do a better job. You know, go back and watch tape and obviously, a lot to correct.”

Tensions boiled over on the sidelines during Sunday’s game as well. As the first half came to a close, the Bucs trailed 10-6. That’s when cameras captured Tom Brady yelling at his offensive linemen.

“You’re so much better than the way you’re f***ing playing,” he was heard screaming.

The star quarterback completed 25 of his 40 passes for 243 yards against the Steelers. He added one touchdown with zero interceptions on the day, but it wasn’t enough to beat Pittsburgh.

The loss leaves Tampa with a 3-3 record after the team suffered its third defeat in their last four games. In fact, the Bucs have only scored 21 points or more just once so far during the 2022 season. They’ll travel to Charlotte in Week 7 as they attempt to right the ship against the Carolina Panthers (1-5).

Tom Brady Fined for Kicking Atlanta Falcons Player In Week 5

It’s been a rough stretch of games for Tom Brady and his teammates. After starting out the season 2-0, the team lost to both the Packers and the Chiefs. They bounced back last week against the Atlanta Falcons, but Brady was caught up in another controversial play on the field. Now, for the second time already this season, the NFL is reprimanding the famous quarterback.

Previously, Brady was warned about his temper tantrums on the sideline after breaking a league-issued tablet out of anger. The NFL sent out memos to every team threatening suspension and fines for players who break equipment. Last Sunday though, Brady got caught up in another situation when he kicked Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett after getting sacked.

Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for attempting to kick Grady Jarrett on this play in which Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per @AdamSchefterpic.twitter.com/KekNw4pSUm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 14, 2022

Last week, the league notified the QB that they’re fining him thousands for the kick. NFL Insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the fine.

“NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per source,” Schefter tweeted on Friday.

That’s not the only controversial call from the Bucs-Falcons game last week. Numerous NFL fans questioned whether or not refs should’ve even penalized Jarrett for roughing the passer. Many fans thought it was a soft call and that the refs only threw a flag because Tom Brady got hit. Regardless of the controversy, Tampa came out with the victory at home as they pulled away with the 21-15 win.