Tom Brady Waves Off Too Close Cameraman During Buccaneers’ Loss to Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) quarterback Tom Brady had no time for the cameras during his team’s 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns (4-7) in Week 12 Sunday.

Cameras play a big role in an NFL telecast and Brady, in his 23rd season, would know that more than anyone. But even someone as experienced as Brady needs his space once in awhile. Early in the second quarter with the Browns clinging to a 10-7 lead, FOX returned from break with an in-depth shot on the Buccaneers’ offensive huddle.

The camera operator, however, got a little too close for Brady’s liking. Brady immediately waved off the camera operator before turning back into the huddle and dialing up the next play.

Gotta give our mans some space 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lQwdtyvQlN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

“Gotta give our mans some space,” the Fox Sports Twitter account wrote.

Perhaps Brady can request no more close-up camera access seeing that the 45-year-old is soon to be apart of the Fox Sports family. Brady inked a mammoth 10-year, $375 million with the network this past offseason. He will join the lead broadcast booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt once he decides his playing days are over.

Another Tough Day for Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Offense

Brady and the Buccaneers’ offense would soon have more problems than just a camera that got a little too close to the action. Working against a Cleveland defense allowing 26.0 points per game on the season, Sunday’s tilt appeared to be advantage Buccaneers.

But that’s why they play the game.

The Buccaneers were blanked in the fourth quarter and in overtime, blowing a 17-10 lead in the process. Brady started out 20-of-23 passing, but tapered off. He finished 29-of-43 for 246 yards and two touchdowns, though he only connected with star receiver Mike Evans two times for 31 yards.

“Seventeen points isn’t going to do it,” Brady said after the game, via ESPN. “It’s been the same thing all year. We’re not scoring enough points. Every play is an individual win or loss, and we’re losing too many. There were too many plays where we were not on the right page, and we’ve got to correct that.”