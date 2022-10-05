Tom Brady Weighs in on Concussions Following Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has some ideas about how the NFL can alter its concussion protocols.

The league’s protocols were brought into the limelight in the wake of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury against the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday. Tagovailoa was sacked and thrown to the ground like a rag doll. He was stretchered off the field and later diagnosed with a concussion.

Making his weekly Monday appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady said that any modifications to the protocols should begin with prevention.

“No one ever wants to see anyone get hurt, no one ever wants to see anyone injured, no one ever wants to see a concussion… but they happen,” Brady said. “And I think, how do we deal with them in the best possible way? What are the best practices associated with prevention of them, as well as, if you do get them how do you recover as quickly as possible?

“So I think that should really be a focus as well. How you implement those protocols for athletes is something that we should all think about so we can do a better job in the future.”

The problem, Brady says, is that preventative methods require time and discipline.

“You have to allocate time to prevention,” Brady said. “It’s not necessarily the way that humans are wired, though. Humans don’t want to take time in advance to prevent something that could become a problem in the future. So I think you have to put education around, ‘What do I need to do to prevent long-term pain?’”

While Brady would love to see more preventative measures taken, it does not change one simple fact. Football is a contact sport. And injuries happen in contact sports — especially football — where every play is the equivalent to a car crash.

“I think those [protocols] are all being evaluated, no doubt,” Brady said. “… What can we do in advance in order to help us athletes be in a position where we can deal with the physical elements of sports?

“Because you’re not going to be able to take them out of sports. That’s just not the reality. If you want to play two-hand touch football, there’s not going to be a lot of people that tune in.”