Tom Brady Will Likely Play for a New Team in 2023, His Former Teammate Says

The 2022 NFL regular season hasn’t even ended yet and there’s already speculation about Tom Brady’s future. One of the quarterback’s former teammates believes this will be the last year “TB12” is with Tampa Bay.

Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady in New England, interviewed his ex-teammate for NBC ahead of the Sunday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and Cardinals on Christmas Day. According to PFF’s Mike Florio, Harrison said he thinks Brady’s time in Tampa Bay is coming to an end.

Harrison didn’t provide a specific destination for Brady in the 2023 season. After this less-than-stellar year, he might also reconsider an actual retirement.

There’s been some speculation that Brady could return to play for the Patriots in 2023, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. While he doesn’t believe there’s a “great” chance of it happening, he’s certainly not ruling it out.

“Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another,” Howe explained, via CBS News. “They’ve made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spend 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady’s return in 2021 – an appointment they set up prior to the game.

“The Patriots are slated to have more than $50 million in cap space in 2023, so they can again address their flaws, this time on the heels of a couple impressive draft classes.”

Considering Belichick’s record isn’t that great without Brady in New England, the head coach might welcome the QB back with open arms.

Some Believe Tom Brady Will Retire After 2022 Season

The 2022 season has been far from ideal for Tom Brady. Not only do the Bucs own a 7-8 record (though they still lead the NFC South), the quarterback went through a very public divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Some reports indicate that Brady might actually hang it up after this season because of everything that’s unfolded over the past year.

The Athletic‘s Mike Jones reported that multiple insiders “believe” Brady will call it a career once the 2022 season ends. If that’s the case, it’ll be the second time in as many years the quarterback has “retired.”

After last year’s exit from the playoffs, Brady retired from the NFL only to change his mind weeks later.

Basically, it’s a guessing game when it comes to Brady’s future in the NFL. A lot of eyeballs will be on the quarterback at the end of the season to see what he ultimately decides.