Tom Brady’s Attempt to Save Marriage to Gisele Bündchen Allegedly ‘Too Little, Too Late’

After 13 years of what appeared to be a happy marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen shocked fans around the world when news broke that they were in the process of getting a divorce. According to sources close to the situation, though the couple agreed to part ways, Gisele Bündchen was the primary driving force behind the decision.

“She was upset about it for a long time,” the source told People in October. “And it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

The swift and unexpected divorce has since been finalized, but details continue to emerge regarding their rocky relationship. A source close to the couple recently came forward to reveal that Tom Brady attempted to fix things with Gisele “near the end” of their marriage. Allegedly, however, the marriage was too far gone.

Tom Brady was “trying to make things work, and to make things right,” the anonymous source explained to People. “But at that point, it was a little bit too little, too late. She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t.”

Gisele Bündchen felt that Brady “wasn’t as attentive as he should’ve been,” according to the source. “That’s what [Gisele] wanted: to be heard,” they said. “And he wasn’t hearing her.”

Tom Brady Allegedly Wasn’t Present in Marriage to Gisele Bündchen

The source went on to explain that, rather than focusing on his family, Tom Brady was “busy following his passion” throughout his 13 years of marriage to Gisele Bündchen. And though that was “good” for the dedicated Buccaneer, Gisele couldn’t shake the feeling that “he wasn’t hearing what she was saying.”

“When he’s in the middle of a season, [Brady] does what most NFL players do: live, breathe, eat, and sleep football,” a source close to the quarterback explained. “Tom is more like that than anyone.”

No one truly knows what ended the marriage but Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. But another source close to the family gave a conflicting report from the first. Brady is undeniably dedicated to his career. This source claimed, however, that he always balanced his duties on the field with those at home.

“He was always there for her and the kids,” they said. “Even during football. He’s an anomaly because he’s played for so long. Yes, he worked just like any parent worked. But he always spends a great deal of time with his family.”

Gisele Bündchen herself has kept the details of her divorce largely private. And what she has shared about her now ex-husband is far from scathing. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart,” the model explained in the Instagram post confirming the split.

“We have grown apart,” she continued. “And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”