Tom Brady’s Camp Reacts to Viral Gisele Bündchen Vacation Pics With Another Man

Photos of Gisele Bündchen spending time in Costa Rica with another man aren’t sitting well with the folks in Tom Brady’s camp. According to the New York Post, there are some questions about the entire situation.

Page Six reported recently that Bündchen was spotted in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The two enjoyed a meal together, along with Brady and Bündchen’s two children.

According to the New York Post, Brady’s camp finds the situation “weird.” After all, the photos surfaced just a few weeks after the divorce was finalized.

“Why this Miami guy is in Costa Rica with her,” a source close to Brady said. “It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage.”

Brady’s 2022 has been very dramatic. Not only has the NFL quarterback dealt with the divorce, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled early in the season. The recent photos of his ex-wife with another man just add to the wild year he’s had to endure.

Source Close to Gisele Denies Romance with Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

After the photos surfaced of Gisele Bündchen with Joaquim Valente, many were quick to jump to conclusions. One source close to the situation says there’s no romance between the two, though.

“He’s been her kids’ jiu-jitsu teacher for years,” a source told Daily Mail. “There’s no truth to the rumors that they’re dating.”

According to the source, the two have known each other for quite some time. Even though members of Tom Brady’s camp remain skeptical about the situation, the source close to Bündchen maintains there’s nothing to discuss.

Social Media Sounds off on Gisele’s Photos After Divorce From Tom Brady

Several on social media had some thoughts regarding the situation involving Gisele Bündchen. Some took her side while others defended Tom Brady.

“If a man picked football over me and our children, I wouldn’t waste any time finding his replacement either,” one Twitter user wrote. “Good for her.”

Another individual seemed to take Brady’s side in the situation, saying, “Well there it is… and we all were blaming Tom.”

A third individual chimed in, adding, “That was quick. I’m sure they’ve just met.”