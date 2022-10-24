Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Fires Off Cryptic Social Media Post About Relationships

Bridget Moynahan might’ve added another layer to the ongoing drama involving Tom Brady‘s relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. The Hollywood actress and Brady’s ex posted an interesting message to her Instagram account over the weekend.

Moynahan posted a quote about relationships ending to her Instagram account over the weekend. The timing is interesting, as Brady and Bundchen appear to be nearing an end to their marriage. Things have been rocky between the two since the quarterback decided to return to the NFL for the 2022 season.

“Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime,” the post read. “Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

The post comes shortly after Bundchen reportedly hired Tom Sasser, who is regarded as the top divorce lawyer in Florida.

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004-06. They have one son together, Jack.

Not Everyone is as Cryptic When It Comes to Tom Brady

We may not know whether Bridget Moynahan was just posting an interesting quote on Instagram or if she was subtly offering Tom Brady support through a difficult time. That’s the problem with cryptic messages.

You know who doesn’t have that problem? Brady’s former teammate Antonio Brown. The ex-NFL wide receiver has trolled the quarterback at every turn during the ongoing situation.

Brown has regularly posted distasteful tweets poking fun at Brady’s relationship drama with Gisele Bundchen. In early October, the former receiver fired off this image, which caught a ton of attention on social media:

Social media users didn’t find the humor in Brown’s tweet.

“Imagine making fun of someone’s struggles in their personal life when they tried to help you with yours,” one person wrote.

Another Twitter user said: “Why are you posting this, that guy is the only reason you got to play in the NFL again after Oakland.”

The specific reason for Moynahan’s post on Instagram isn’t known. If it is about Brady, she handled it in a much classier way than Brown.