Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Posts Cryptic Message About Relationships, Social Media Reacts

Hollywood actress Bridget Moynahan, who dated Tom Brady from 2004-06, fired off an interesting Instagram post over the weekend. Now, fans are curious if it’s related to the quarterback’s public marital issues with Gisele Bundchen.

Moynahan, best known for her work on Blue Bloods and Sex and the City, sent out this post regarding relationships recently.

“Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime,” the post read. “Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

Could that be a message regarding Brady’s relationship? Fans and followers are beginning to wonder.

“Is this post for Tom?” one Instagram user asked.

“Others should not judge what happened with Tom. We don’t know,” another said. “They appear to have moved on and coparent their son with love. I wish Tom the ability to move on owning what he needs to.”

One Twitter user seemed rather optimistic about the post, saying “I love Tom and Bridget together!”

We’re not really sure what prompted Moynahan to post the relationship quote to Instagram over the weekend. All we can say is that the timing is interesting.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Hire Lawyers

The post from Bridget Moynahan (whether it was about Tom Brady or not) comes just days after Gisele Bundchen reportedly hired Tom Sasser, regarded as Florida’s top divorce lawyer.

Things have reportedly gotten worse between the two since attorneys have gotten involved. Page Six provided a report on the situation recently.

“Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers,” a source told Page Six. “They are ready for a fight. Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world.”

Tensions have been high between Brady and Bundchen since the quarterback’s decision to return to the NFL.