Tom Brady’s Father Says Life Has Been a ‘Little Boring’ Since Son’s NFL Retirement

Tom Brady likely will be spending more time with his three kids now that he’s retired from the NFL for a second time. But quitting football is going to impact everyone in the family.

Like his father, Tom Sr, and his mother, Galynn. What are they going to do without football? This football empty nest deal is really a thing. Just listen to the oldest Tom Brady, who sat down for an interview with ESPN Radio.

“Every game played in the NFL, all 267 games had some bearing of where our son was,” said Tom’s dad. “Every game, we’ve been totally engrossed in it. So before this announcement the other day, every single game counted. And now no games count as far as we’re concerned.”

And then Tom Sr laughs and laughs. “We’re not going to ever feel the same emotional highs that we felt, and we won’t feel emotional lows, either. Because our team is not losing and nor are they winning. It’s preoccupied a major part of our life for 25, 30 years, college and pros, high school and stuff.”

Tom Brady Sr Said Entire Family Focused on Tom Jr’s Games

And it wasn’t just the parents, who helped guide their youngest child and only son throughout his football career.

“We were all in, the whole family,” Tom Sr. said. “All of our daughters and our sons in law. It was great. And now, to be honest with you, it’s a little boring.”

And this is only a tiny lull in the football schedule. Tom Brady announced his retirement, Wednesday morning. It’s Saturday now. NFL fans are discussing the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. But no games were played since Brady retired. He’s not going to be truly missed until Tampa Bay figures out how to replace the Bucs’ QB1 during training camp.

Tom Brady walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of 80 for Brady. Also in the photo — Kyle Marvin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Billy Porter. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The national sports audience won’t start missing Brady until Sept. 8, when the NFL kicks off the regular season. That’s when everyone will notice. Of course, there are a few contrarians out there who don’t believe Brady intends to stay retired.

This weekend, Tom Brady is at the front and center of the movie world. That’s because 80 for Brady premiered Friday. It’s expected to contend with M. Night Shyamalan’s A Knock at the Cabin and the Avatar sequel for top honors at the box office this weekend. He walked the red carpet Tuesday night for the Los Angeles premiere. And he posed for photos with the stars of the movie — Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field.

Tom Brady, the ex-quarterback, probably will stay plenty busy in retirement. And his parents get a break, too. We hope it isn’t too boring.