Tom Brady’s Kids Attend Bucs Home Opener vs. Packers, Gisele Bündchen Absent

The drama between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen continued on Sunday. While the seven-time Super Bowl winner played his first home game of the 2022 season, his wife was noticeably absent from Raymond James Stadium.

According to PEOPLE, the couple’s two children attended Tampa Bay’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday — as well as Brady’s oldest son. The 45-year-old quarterback spent time with his kids on the field before kickoff.

Bündchen’s absence from her husband’s home opener Sunday is the latest chapter in the ongoing drama between the two. It’s been reported that there’s a rift between Brady and his wife since his decision to return to the NFL for the 2022 season.

Brady announced his retirement following the 2021 campaign. Just 40 days later, he decided to return to the league for another season with the Buccaneers.

“They’re hitting a rough patch,” a source told PEOPLE. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Spending Time Apart

The news that Gisele Bündchen didn’t attend Tom Brady’s home opener comes a week after PEOPLE reported the two have been spending more time apart. Although, it’s unclear if that’s a common occurrence during an NFL season.

“Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York,” a source told PEOPLE.

Another source explained that the two “live separate lives” during the course of the football season. So, this may not be an unusual situation for Brady and Bündchen.

Brady and Bündchen’s relationship has been a major talking point during the early portion of the 2022 NFL season. Some fans don’t appreciate it, but the quarterback says it’s part of the deal.

“I think it’s just part of our life,” the NFL QB said about the media attention, according to PEOPLE. “We’re in front of the cameras all day, so it’s a natural thing I’ve been dealing with for a long time.”