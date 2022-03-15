Tom Brady’s ‘Last Touchdown Ball’ Plummets in Price: See How Much

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has thrown a lot of touchdown passes over his career but he has yet to throw his last. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year. It surprised no one that he decided to “unretire” just a few days ago. While most NFL fans are thrilled that the quarterback is returning to the league for his 23rd year, there is one person who is heavily disappointed.

What to Know

A football thrown by Tom Brady for for his “last” touchdown sold for more than $500,000.

With Brady returning to the NFL, the ball is now worth less than a tenth of what it sold for.

Sports auction experts belive the ball could now be worth less than $50,000.

In his last game of the 2021 season, Tom Brady heaved a 55-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mike Evans. Once Brady retired, that was expected to receive a hefty payday for the seller as the quarterback’s last touchdown pass. It did indeed score a nice chunk of change for the seller, with the buyer shelling out more than $500,000 for the ball. The problem is that with Brady returning for the 2022 season, that all is now likely not his last touchdown pass. In fact, if Brady stays healthy for the upcoming season, he could have 40 to 50 more touchdown passes. This development means the recently purchased football is worth significantly less money. How much less? Sports memorabilia experts say the ball is worth $50,000 tops right now and perhaps even lower. One expert even tells TMZ that the Brady ball may be worth only $25,000 at this point in time.

You can bet the ball-buying sports collector is not thrilled with this development. It is a classic case of the “buyer beware” rule and “buyer’s remorse” saying. It likely seemed like a solid investment at the time for the purchaser. Who wouldn’t want to a Tom Brady touchdown ball?

The buyer might have a case for not forking over the big bucks as the ball was marketed as the “last touchdown.”

Tom Brady Reneges on Retirement, Will Return to Tampa Bay

Tom Brady shocked exactly no one when he announced his NFL return just a few days ago. Several sports experts correctly predicted this would happen. The quarterback says he still has the fire to play even at the age of 44. In explaining why he is choosing to come back, Brady points to “unfinished business” as a primary motivator. He made the announcement via a social media post to the joy of professional football fans.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he says. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

It’s a sure bet that Tom Brady has definitely not thrown his last touchdown. He’s got plenty more in him and NFL fans can’t wait to see him back.