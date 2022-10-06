Tom Brady’s Latest Video Fuels Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors as He Appears to Ditch Ring

So, more fuel to the fire that is the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors. This time it was TB12 himself causing speculation. His latest Instagram video was about his fitness venture of the same moniker. However, fans couldn’t help but notice one thing.

In the video, Tom Brady is talking about the progress that TB12 has made. They have done a lot of sessions for their clients and all that good stuff. Well, it just so happens that Tom was waving his hand around a bit. His left hand. And guess what, no wedding ring.

Does this back up the divorce rumors or is it just overblown?

If we’re going to get speculative it would be an oversight if we didn’t bring up the background song for this video. A little Future and Drake in the background? Now that sounds like a man that is going through some things. If you know, you know.

During Drake’s verse he raps, “Yeah, I been trapping ’round the world/I sit on my balcony and wonder how you feeling/I got a career that takes my time away from women/I cannot convince you that I love you for a living.”

Of course, music is just music sometimes and videos are videos. This doesn’t prove anything one way or another, but fans were quick to point out the track in the replies. Is Tom Brady in his feelings right now?

Tom Brady Divorce Rumors Have Fans Going Wild

Of course, with all of the rumors circling Tom Brady and his marriage, there have been some wild reactions from fans wanting to know every detail they can get. So, they have taken to social media to ask the sources themselves. From Brady’s posts and even Gisele’s latest tweet from almost a month ago, fans are asking questions.

Fans blew up the comments section of his newest video above and of Gisele’s most recent tweet. It was a tweet in support of Brady and the Bucs getting the season started. Since then, it’s been silence. That won’t stop folks from asking questions and looking for clues in every little detail, though.