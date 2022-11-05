Tom Brady’s New Video Leaves Social Media Highly Confused

Tom Brady has been a constant fixture in the headlines recently due to his divorce from supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. However, at the moment, it’s his latest post that has social media talking. The NFL star took to Instagram earlier this week with a video that many are having a wildly difficult time figuring out whether it’s actually real or not.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted a video of himself pulling up to a mall parking lot. He explains the situation saying, “So I’m headed over to the football facility this morning and I left my gym bag in the garage. Nordstrom stocks the entire Brady Collection now.” Given the Nordstrom shout-out for his collection, you’d think the video is an ad. But as the clip goes on, Instagram is left wondering if this actually could’ve been a real situation.

Brady pulls up to a Nordstrom location and gets one of the store’s employees on the phone. The worker sounds highly skeptical that it’s actually Tom Brady on the phone, as one would. After a quick back and forth, Brady ends up placing an order and the employee delivers the QB’s order. They snap a pic together, and all the while, the entire thing feels entirely real.

“Bruh … this is classic! Guess ima have to visit Nordstrom soon,” former NFL star Benjamin Watson commented. Others seemed to think the clip was real as well writing, “Happy asf that Brady asked him for a pik, I bet dude wanted to ask him but was probably nervous and probably wanted to show Brady he’s professional as well.”

Despite the video’s appearance of authenticity, it remains a mystery as to whether Tom legitimately “forgot” his gym bag.

The Latest on Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen’s Split

After weeks of rumors, Tom Brady recently took to social media to confirm that he is calling it quits with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Earlier this week, Brady spoke out about how he’s managing to juggle playing in the NFL with his family responsibilities. Other reports that surfaced last week included Brady and Bundchen’s custody arrangement over their kids. Despite the fallout with his now ex-wife, Brady says the entire situation is “amicable.”

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” Brady said, via ESPN. “And obviously the good news is that it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things – taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”