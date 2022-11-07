Tom Brady’s Reaction to Game-Winning Drive Against Rams Is Absolutely Priceless

Tom Brady did it again.

He and his team backed against the wall. No obvious route to victory. No room for error. All the struggles, all the obstacles, Tom Brady did it again.

Our latest Brady G.O.A.T moment came on the most unlikeliest of days — a day where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ (4-5) offense had yet to score a touchdown through the first 59:51 of 60 against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) in Week 9 Sunday. But that’s why, as they say, you play until the game clock hits zero. Down 13-9 with 44 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Brady was tasked in leading Tampa Bay’s offense 60 yards for an opportunity to win the game.

So, obviously, the 45-year-old did just that, eventually connecting with rookie tight end Cade Otton for a one-yard touchdown with nine seconds left in the game. For those who watched it, it was yet another moment where Brady proved he can never truly be counted out.

Following the game, Brady summed up the magical drive.

Brady with the only appropriate reaction to the 55th(!!) game-winning drive of his career. pic.twitter.com/UyBKDib8RK — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 7, 2022

“That was awesome,” Brady said. “That was f—— awesome.”

Awesome indeed, and a much-needed victory to stop the bleeding. The Buccaneers entered Sunday on a three-game losing streak, having dropped five-of-six after a 2-0 start.

Tom Brady Hits Multiple Milestones in Buccaneers’ Victory Over Rams

Though it wasn’t pretty for three quarters and some change, Brady did hit another career milestone. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason. Brady is far and away the leader in the clubhouse, with Drew Brees sitting in second with 85,724 career passing yards.

The game-winning drive was the 55th of Brady’s career, passing Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.