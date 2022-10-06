Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Has Been Working With Divorce Lawyer for ‘Weeks’: Report

Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele Bündchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for “weeks,” according to a new report.

PEOPLE confirmed that Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, have been working with her divorce attorney for “awhile,” according to the magazine’s unnamed source. Now, it has been confirmed Brady is also working with a separate attorney.

“Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for awhile but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues,” the source says. They also added: “This is not something that just happened today.”

However, the source adds that while hiring a divorce attorney isn’t a good sign for the couple, it doesn’t necessarily mean the divorce will still happen.

“Many people talk to lawyers but don’t go through with it when the realities of money set in,” the source continues. “But in this case, both sides have plenty, and it isn’t one-sided, so it could be a different situation.”

On Tuesday, PEOPLE reported that Bündchen hired a divorce attorney amid their marriage issues. Brady, her husband of 13 years, was “trying to figure out what to do,” reportedly.

Page Six first reported the news.

Gisele Bündchen Was Reportedly “So Happy” When Brady First Announced Retirement

The couple has experienced a lot of tension lately. Many speculate that Brady’s decision to reverse his retirement announcement and return to the NFL plays a big role in their disputes.

The couple shares two children. They have a son Benjamin Rein, 12, and a 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. They also help raise Brady’s son John Edward, 15. John Edward’s mother is Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement,” a source told PEOPLE in September, referring to Gisele Bundchen.

However, if they do go through with the divorce, sorting out their multimillion-dollar assets will be quite the challenge. Reportedly, the couple shares four homes. Divorce attorney Sue Moss with Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda LLP — who is not connected to the couple — talked to PEOPLE about the challenges a divorce could pose the couple.

“The big challenge for him is everything will be determined at the height of his income,” Moss said. “Because to get him to come back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to come up with a lot of cash.”

“And that is the baseline for determining the support in this case,” she said.

“At the beginning, Gisele was earning more than him, and he kept on winning and his income got more and more substantial and it outgrew hers,” Moss told PEOPLE. “And because of the timing, the case will be determined based upon the height of earnings.”

NYC-based Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, weighed in on the situation. Newman is a divorce attorney also not connected to Brady or Bündchen.

Newman claimed that a prenuptial agreement is likely already involved with the couple. With their shared massive net worth, it’s hard to imagine a prenuptial agreement wasn’t in place.