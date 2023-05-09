Tom Cruise jumps in on Formula 1 pit crew, changes tire

The Miami Grand Prix brought out a plethora of stars over the course of the weekend, with many flying down the day after attending the Kentucky Derby. And noted speed freak and gearhead Tom Cruise was on scene for the Formula 1 race.

He even jumped in and pulled a front left tire off of a Mercedes W14 Formula 1 car. Though it appeared to be a static pit stop — and it definitely was not during the race — it was a cool opportunity for Cruise to get up close and personal with the machinery.

Note how the full Mercedes pit crew on the front left has the new tire going on just as Cruise is pulling his tire off. With a target of two seconds, Formula 1 pit stops are no joke.

It’s unlikely the actor will be joining the Mercedes garage any time soon. Though it’s not a bad first go of things.

Cruise in the action is a window into how many people interact with a Formula 1 car during a pit stop. Excluding the driver, there are three people on each wheel — one removing the worn tire, one on the wheel gun, and one to put the new rubber on — plus a front and rear jack. There are additional pit crew to stabilize each side of the car. And more pit crew might be adjusting or replacing the front wing or, in rare cases, a steering wheel.

Not your average roadside oil change.

Cruise was one of many celebrities at a star-packed Miami Grand Prix

And Cruise wasn’t the only celebrity milling around the Formula 1 paddock around Hard Rock Stadium this past weekend. Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were present along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the race on Sunday.

In a twist of irony, Mahomes was on hand for the second-ever Miami GP as Sky Sports broadcaster Martin Brundle found redemption involving the quarterback — except not really. At the 2022 race, Brundle interviewed soon-to-be Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero on the grid just before the race. In that interview, he mistook Banchero for Mahomes. Ahead of the 2023 race, Banchero was again on hand and Brundle had a quick chat with him.

Cruise also isn’t even the Hollywood A-lister to get closest to a Formula 1 car this season. Brad Pitt will reportedly get behind the wheel during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone. Pitt’s Formula 1 stint will be to film for an upcoming movie he’s starring in. As any Formula 1 driver can tell you, even a brief stint in the car will tax ones neck, in particular. Pitt will be in for a challenge behind the wheel.